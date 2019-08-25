Chou Associates Management Position in Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Lowered by $1.05 Million; Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Shares Rose While Leuthold Group Has Cut Position

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 285,413 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 28/05/2018 – ORCA GOLD INC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT, RESOLUTE WILL OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: In-Car and Body Worn Camera Solutions – RFP 2018-26-TP; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 08/05/2018 – FTC: 20181106: The Resolute Fund IV, L.P.; REP SV I-A, L.P; 10/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/04/2018 – Media Advisory – Resolute to Host Management Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 30/04/2018 – NATO’S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN KABUL SAYS IN STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel and City Clerk Valencia Announce RFP for Prescription Benefits; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018(P)

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 59,882 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, down from 62,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 2.03M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 4,587 shares to 53,064 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

