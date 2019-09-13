Chou Associates Management Maintains Position in Resolute Fst Prods (RFP); As Pembina Pipeline Com (PBA) Share Price Rose, Hillsdale Investment Management Decreased Stake by $638,250

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (PBA) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 17,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 389,706 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, down from 406,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 829,233 shares traded or 34.80% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 1042.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.17M shares as the company's stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.92M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 207,984 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending.

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Mammoth Energy, Acer Therapeutics, Realogy Holdings, and AxoGen and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Resolute Announces Four-Year Renewal of US Labor Agreements – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lumber names chopped as futures fall to four-month lows – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Evaluating Resolute Forest Products Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RFP) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Resolute Forest Products, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,070 shares to 4,450 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner Partnership (BEP) by 58,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBA’s profit will be $215.57 million for 22.02 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.35% negative EPS growth.