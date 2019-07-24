Chou Associates Management Lowered Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Position by $1.05 Million; Stock Price Declined; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Value Rose While Skytop Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $102.34. About 204,569 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $623.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 192,028 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 21/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018 (P); 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE SAYS TRANSPORTATION HEADWINDS WILL CONTINUE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT PROFITABILITY IN COMING MONTHS BUT TO LESSER EXTENT; 03/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICBC London Sends RFP for $500m Multi-Currency Loan; 26/04/2018 – Arizona Public Service Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RFp on Suprascapular N. Versus RFp on Suprascapular N. and Circumflex in the Treatment of Painful Shoulder; 06/03/2018 – St Louis County: Airport Storage Building Electrical Upgrades – RFP-2018-16-CL; 01/05/2018 – Resolute Announces Ratification of Unifor Labor Agreement in Canada; 10/04/2018 – St Louis County: Records Acquisition Services – RFP 2018-19-TP; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.44M shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 37,141 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 1,552 are held by Fort L P. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 1,616 were accumulated by Hanseatic Mgmt Ser. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Northern Tru Corporation holds 582,712 shares. James invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 740,125 shares. Voya Investment Limited Company owns 18,115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 23,017 shares. American Retail Bank owns 36,376 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bb&T Ltd has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

