Chou Associates Management Increased Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Holding by $720,000 as Stock Declined; Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Holder First Merchants Has Cut Its Stake by $444,105

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,098 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 40,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 3.71 million shares traded or 12.10% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 12.95% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 10.08M shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – UPON CLOSING, WINTAC BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF PAR FORMULATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: FDA Guidance States That if Bulk Drug Substance Component of FDA-Approved Drug, Needs Threshold Review; 20/04/2018 – FDA Draft Guidance Outlines Current Thinking About Drug Development and Trial Design Issues Relevant to the Study of Sustained-Release ‘Depot’ Buprenorphine Products; 11/04/2018 – U.S. judge schedules 2019 trial in opioid litigation; 08/05/2018 – ENDO REAFFIRMS YR REV, ADJ EBITDA, ADJ EPS VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET, WINTAC AFFILIATE FOR ABOUT $190M; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss/Shr $2.26; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.08 million were accumulated by Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt. 631,943 were accumulated by Quantitative Mngmt Llc. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 11.71 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Systematic Finance Management LP reported 193,380 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co owns 64,200 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc has invested 0.23% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Edgestream Lp holds 0.03% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 71,223 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 20,453 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 1.39 million shares. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 61,544 shares.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Endo International Files BLA for Label Expansion of Xiaflex – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Endo (ENDP) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Endo International is Now Oversold (ENDP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 121,046 shares stake. Notis has 0.47% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 13,875 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.81% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 1.58M shares. Paragon Cap Limited, Colorado-based fund reported 21,207 shares. Bluefin Trading stated it has 849,810 shares or 8.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alberta Investment Corp has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sei Invests has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 196,354 shares. Philadelphia Co holds 7,444 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Horrell Capital Mngmt stated it has 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 65,854 are owned by First Personal Fincl Svcs. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 78,580 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Company reported 68,772 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd reported 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 2.35M are held by Acadian Asset Lc. 8,489 are held by Town & Country Financial Bank & Dba First Bankers.