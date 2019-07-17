Chou Associates Management Has Trimmed Sanofi (SNY) Position by $2.20 Million; Stock Declined; As V F (VFC) Market Value Rose, Korea Investment Increased Stake

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 7,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,872 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.85M, up from 140,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 1.17 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.08 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 06/03/2018 – Sanofi to Appoint Emmanuel Babeau as Independent Director; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi Will Appoint John Reed as Replacement; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.78 BLN RUPEES VS 5.13 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-SANOFI IN TALKS WITH EXTERNAL PARTNERS TO DEVELOP DENGUE INFECTION TEST; 21/03/2018 – Nordic Capital bows out of Sanofi EU generics unit auction; 30/05/2018 – Ambien maker trolls Roseanne Barr: ‘Racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication’; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 10,580 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 8.35 million shares. Blume Management invested in 0.01% or 119 shares. Barrett Asset Lc stated it has 266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 29,197 were reported by Northstar Asset Llc. 71,375 were accumulated by Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi. Community National Bank Of Raymore accumulated 3,670 shares. Old Republic Corp owns 178,500 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt reported 245,696 shares. 2,250 were accumulated by Mercer Cap Advisers. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Company owns 929,253 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability reported 33,115 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 183 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 323,242 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 37,291 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 115,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,749 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. The insider MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold $1.04 million. Another trade for 24,926 shares valued at $2.14M was made by Holtz Curtis A. on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp: Better Without The Jeans – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp +10% after strong earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2019.