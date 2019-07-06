Chou Associates Management Has Lowered Its Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Holding as Share Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $8.30 Million

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Advertisers still are down to Facebook, which can target consumers using data is has gathered on them; 24/05/2018 – FB IMPLEMENTING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED POLITICAL CONTENT POLICY; 03/04/2018 – Facebook takes down accounts used by Russian troll farm; 15/05/2018 – Facebook plans to create its own cryptocurrency: report; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Canada, B.C. launch joint investigation of Facebook, AggregatelQ; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Camb…; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL FURTHER RESTRICT DEVELOPER ACCESS TO USER DATA; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Mark Zuckerberg to Publicly Address Facebook’s User-Data Uproar; 26/03/2018 – Shopify has a BIG Facebook Problem!

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 159,168 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 10/04/2018 – St Louis County: Records Acquisition Services – RFP 2018-19-TP; 06/03/2018 – St Louis County: Airport Storage Building Electrical Upgrades – RFP-2018-16-CL; 16/04/2018 – Nevada DoA: Statement regarding public opening for Virginia Range feral Horse RFP and next steps; 04/05/2018 – PREPA CEO HIGGINS EXPECT RFP FOR PRIVATIZATION IN 12-18 MONTHS; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 16/05/2018 – IVORY COAST GRANTS PERMITS TO EXPLORE GOLD TO RESOLUTE, AMPELLA; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018(P); 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: Heating for District #2 Operations Garage – RFP 2018-25-PR; 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018(P); 20/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: RFP-Architectural/Engineering for Building Renovations

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

