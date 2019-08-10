Chou Associates Management Has Lifted Stake in Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) by $28.15 Million; Genpact LTD (G) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Position by $972,965 as Stock Value Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd (G) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 27,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.14M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Genpact Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 1.27 million shares traded or 14.47% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc accumulated 0.02% or 509,428 shares. 959,270 were reported by Hahn Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 833,567 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 6,025 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co holds 0.04% or 47,724 shares. Amp invested in 176,839 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 185,807 shares. 2.70 million are owned by Congress Asset Ma. 4.80M are owned by Fil Ltd. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 33,506 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has 248,410 shares. Mufg Americas Holding reported 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 29,387 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd reported 400,276 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 6,372 shares to 88,723 shares, valued at $154.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).