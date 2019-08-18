Chou Associates Management Has Increased Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Stake by $1.80 Million; As Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Its Position

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 47.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 153,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 167,981 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 321,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.14M market cap company. The stock increased 5.85% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 1,487 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT)

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 91,922 shares traded or 48.36% up from the average. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 13/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Barkhamsted Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Berkhamsted Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Erie Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in South Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Blakely Sears Hometown Store; 27/03/2018 – Cortez Sears Hometown Store Offers Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in North Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold EBMT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 9.29% less from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 1,000 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 1,797 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Close Lc owns 90,426 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) or 272,494 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 914 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advisors holds 1,000 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 13,021 shares. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 220,646 shares. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Bank & Trust Of America De owns 1,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 2,334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 51,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 2,047 shares.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.3 per share. EBMT’s profit will be $3.20 million for 8.60 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $1.6 Million in the Third Quarter; Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.0925 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Orchard Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of OTL-200 Abstract for MLD at the 45th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Bone Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.