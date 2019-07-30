Chou Associates Management Has Decreased Stake in Sanofi (SNY) as Valuation Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Rose While Keystone Financial Planning Has Lowered Holding by $6.49 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 317,244 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 15/04/2018 – Advent nears deal to buy Sanofi generics business; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi’s Valproate Restricted for Some Women in the UK: Regulator; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ADVENT ARE SAID TO COMPETE FOR SANOFI’S ZENTIVA; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI SEEKS `BOLT-ON’ ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES: CEO

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 1.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Court Ruling Topples Trump Order, No Price Display in TV Ads – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sanofi (SNY) announces Libtayo approved for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in European Union – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fincl Architects has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spc Finance Incorporated holds 0.56% or 48,010 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 3,586 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Riverhead Llc owns 361,235 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lc Ny has 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,530 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc holds 4.57M shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc owns 318,170 shares. The Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 9,126 are held by Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co. Adirondack Tru owns 22,849 shares. Oppenheimer & Co holds 0.93% or 645,388 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Limited Liability Corp stated it has 95,927 shares.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7,103 shares to 94,263 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 34,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, NetApp and Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 30, 2019.