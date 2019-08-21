Chou Associates Management Has Decreased Stake in Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) by $1.05 Million as Market Value Declined; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Price Declined While Marathon Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $1.21 Million

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 350.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 46,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 2.54M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 286,655 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE PACT WITH UNIFOR; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE CEO SAYS TRANSPORT ISSUES CONTINUE TO IMPACT EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018(C); 04/05/2018 – PREPA CEO HIGGINS EXPECT RFP FOR PRIVATIZATION IN 12-18 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – A TENTATIVE FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH UNIFOR, SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY THEIR MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – St Louis County: Scanning of Construction Records Services for Division of Code Enforcement – RFP #2018-17-PR; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: In-Car and Body Worn Camera Solutions – RFP 2018-26-TP; 20/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Navy Seeks Savings, Releases Two-Carrier RFP; 13/03/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT MAKES PRELIMINARY FINDING IMPORTS OF CANADIAN UNCOATED GROUNDWOOD PAPER DUMPED, IMPOSES ANTIDUMPING DUTIES OF UP TO 22.16 PCT; 03/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING LTD RSG.AX – TO SECURE A 27% INTEREST IN LONCOR RESOURCES INC

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 24,875 shares to 102,175 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 54,671 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sabal Tru Co has 13,120 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 727,374 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Al holds 1.05% or 88,613 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Weik Cap Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Morgan Stanley owns 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4.10 million shares. 28,397 are held by Fincl Advisory. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,400 shares. M&R Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 3,223 shares. Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Central Fincl Bank Tru invested in 0% or 240 shares. Northern stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 360,261 shares.