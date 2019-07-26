Chou Associates Management Has Decreased Sanofi (SNY) Position by $2.20 Million as Valuation Declined; Atmos Energy (ATO) Shareholder Amarillo National Bank Has Raised Its Position by $564,774 as Market Valuation Rose

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 430,463 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO)

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 1.24 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 24/04/2018 – The midnight bureau was rocking last night Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 24/04/2018 – Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed $SNY; 13/04/2018 – Advent leads race to buy Sanofi’s generics arm; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi to Begin Tender to Acquire Ablynx on April 4; 27/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG – HAUCK JOINS BASILEA FROM SANOFI; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 27/05/2018 – Beactica Signs Three-Year Extension Agreement With Sanofi; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amarillo National Bank has 1.28% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Whittier Com accumulated 0.13% or 41,703 shares. 44,983 were accumulated by American Int Grp Inc. Veritable LP holds 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 3,103 shares. Jefferies Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 34,300 shares. Cambiar Investors Llc reported 44,603 shares stake. North Amer Corp invested in 0.29% or 16,910 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 28,996 shares. 10.38 million are owned by Blackrock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.02% or 434,979 shares. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 390,100 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). First Fincl In invested in 0.09% or 1,200 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Atmos Energy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Announces Public Offering of $650 Million of Shares of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY) by 3,484 shares to 66,524 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,467 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amarin (AMRN) Issues Update on Q2 Sales, Raises ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare Sector Innovation: How Biopharma Scientists Save Lives Globally – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Verastem (VSTM) Signs Agreement with Sanofi (SNY) for Development and Commercialization of COPIKTRA in Russia and CIS, Turkey, the Middle East and Africa – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sanofi in-licenses Verastem’s duvelisib in certain markets – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE’s Regulatory/Pipeline Updates, CHMP Nod for Several Drugs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.