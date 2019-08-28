Chou Associates Management Has Decreased Position in Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) as Market Value Declined; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 248,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34 million, up from 243,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 15.91M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 200,372 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 25/04/2018 – St Louis County: Retirement Software RFP #2018-34-CL; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – A TENTATIVE FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH UNIFOR, SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY THEIR MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 16/04/2018 – PREPA ISSUES RFP FOR VIEQUES/CULEBRA ELECTRIC POWER; 13/04/2018 – Media Advisory – Resolute to Host Management Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC RFP.N – QTRLY PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES; 16/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Resolute and Unifor reach tentative collective agreement; 29/03/2018 – RFPIO Adds Artificial Intelligence to Their RFP Software; 28/05/2018 – S&P REVISES RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 24/04/2018 – N Dakota Oil&Gas: RFP 405.2-18-001 Brine Pond Landowner Compensation

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,900 shares to 204,229 shares, valued at $38.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,515 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).