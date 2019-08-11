Chou Associates Management Has Cut Stake in Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) by $1.05 Million; Miracle Mile Advisors Has Lowered Take (TTWO) Holding by $752,000

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 196,682 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 28/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Otlk On Resolute Forest Products To Stable From Neg; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 01/05/2018 – ProcurementIQ Releases Innovative New Product: RFP Builder; 08/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP No. 018-001 SRMC; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RESOLUTE ONYX China RCT Study; 04/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Issues RFP for Police Body Cameras; 17/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-021-C-2018 (P); 23/05/2018 – FREELAND: CANADA WILL BE RESOLUTE IN DEFENDING ITS INTERESTS; 01/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-016-2018(P); 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC RFP.N – QTRLY PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.34 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Stays On EA’s Sidelines, Still Prefers Peers – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can We Find The Right Stock Using Our Newly Found Insight? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Portfolio Strength to Drive Take Two (TTWO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,973 shares to 50,738 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).