Chou Associates Management Has Cut Stake in Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) by $1.05 Million; Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stock Declined While Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Increased Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 13,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,559 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 56,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 674,703 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $636.02M market cap company. It closed at $6.98 lastly. It is down 21.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 02/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-018-2018(P); 03/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING LTD RSG.AX – TO SECURE A 27% INTEREST IN LONCOR RESOURCES INC; 14/05/2018 – Resolute Investment Managers Launches New Affiliate Company; Hires Morley Campbell as Portfolio Manager; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 04/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Issues RFP for Police Body Cameras; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE PACT WITH UNIFOR; 29/03/2018 – St Louis County: Concourse Level Remodel L.K. Roos Administration Building – RFP 2018-24-TP; 27/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018 (P); 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE CEO SAYS TRANSPORT ISSUES CONTINUE TO IMPACT EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: In-Car and Body Worn Camera Solutions – RFP 2018-26-TP

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Resolute to Sell Catawba, SC, Paper and Pulp Mill – PR Newswire” on October 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of August 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. â€“ TUSK – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Resolute Announces Four-Year Renewal of US Labor Agreements – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Banks on Aetna Prospects, Omnicare May Disappoint – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Be Disappointed With Their 60% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 5 Stocks Are In Line to Be the Next Dividend Aristocrats – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Expeditors (EXPD) Strong on Dividends & Segmental Revenues – Yahoo Finance” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.