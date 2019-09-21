Chou Associates Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by $720,000; Boothbay Fund Management Has Decreased Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $3.49 Million as Stock Declined

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 61,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 4,377 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252,000, down from 65,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 960,860 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.84M market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 7.30M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Agrees to Extend Temporary Stay of FDA Litigation; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio Of Generic Products From Endo International; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visual Reprocessing Guide; 16/03/2018 – Chiasma Announces Poster Presentation at ENDO 2018 on Study Design of Phase 3 Double-Blind Trial Evaluating Oral Octreotide Cap; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – FDA REQUESTED CONDUCT OF BIOAVAILABILITY STUDY TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL BRIDGING DATA BETWEEN ALKS 5461 & REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, BUPRENORPHINE; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss $505.5M; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO AGREES TO EXTEND TEMPORARY STAY OF FDA LITIGATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 17,660 shares to 32,660 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,159 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.24M for 14.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.