Chou Associates Management Decreased Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) (SHOS) Stake; First Eagle Investment Management Has Trimmed By $1.76 Million Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) stake by 0.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 220,187 shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)’s stock declined 1.17%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 25.89M shares with $228.34 million value, down from 26.11 million last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc now has $12.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 2.14M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) (SHOS) stake by 95.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 1.24 million shares as Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) (SHOS)’s stock rose 13.96%. The Chou Associates Management Inc holds 64,000 shares with $152,000 value, down from 1.30 million last quarter. Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) now has $86.72M valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 39,179 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Wisconsin Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Oklahoma Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Louisiana Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 19/04/2018 – Sears Hometown & Outlet 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 06/03/2018 – Six Sears Hometown Stores in Texas Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Erie Sears Hometown Store; 13/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Barkhamsted Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to North Vernon Sears Hometown Store

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $220.03M for 13.71 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) stake by 639,498 shares to 14.18M valued at $43.09M in 2019Q2. It also upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 528,576 shares and now owns 10.31M shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was raised too.

