Chou Associates Management Decreased Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Holding; Aew Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its American Homes 4 Rent Cl A (AMH) Stake

Aew Capital Management LP decreased American Homes 4 Rent Cl A (AMH) stake by 22.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP sold 763,400 shares as American Homes 4 Rent Cl A (AMH)’s stock rose 1.38%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 2.61 million shares with $59.36M value, down from 3.38 million last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent Cl A now has $7.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 2.43M shares traded or 27.80% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) stake by 27.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Chou Associates Management Inc holds 400,000 shares with $3.20M value, down from 550,000 last quarter. Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) now has $464.26M valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 275,806 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 28/05/2018 – ORCA GOLD INC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT, RESOLUTE WILL OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: Heating for District #2 Operations Garage – RFP 2018-25-PR; 18/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-015-2018 (P); 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Resolute’s Add-on Notes Issuance Does Not Change Ratings; 04/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Issues RFP for Police Body Cameras; 27/05/2018 – RESOLUTE BUYS INTEREST IN ORCA GOLD; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE SAYS U.S. NEWSPRINT DUTIES ACCELERATE DEMAND DECLINE; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products: Agreement Includes Eight Canadian Pulp and Paper Mills; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – A TENTATIVE FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH UNIFOR, SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY THEIR MEMBERS

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shareholders Booked A 35% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “REIT ETFs That Capitalize on the Increasing Number of Renters – ETF Trends” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Homes 4 Rent Q2 same-home core NOI rises 3.6% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Mngmt Inc stated it has 32,683 shares. The Texas-based Westwood Hldg Group Inc Inc has invested 0.26% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Long Pond Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 3.28 million shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). First Tru Advsrs LP reported 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Honeywell Inc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 117,789 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 14,440 shares. Ci Invests Inc owns 6.99M shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Cambiar Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 60,125 were reported by Putnam Invs. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.03% or 234,450 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.24% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Aew Capital Management LP increased Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) stake by 1.55M shares to 1.60 million valued at $43.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT) stake by 8,446 shares and now owns 29,446 shares. National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was raised too.

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating Resolute Forest Products Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RFP) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Resolute Forest Products, Inc. (RFP) CEO Yves Laflamme on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP), The Stock That Slid 53% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PGE plan calls for more renewables, energy storage – Portland Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) & Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.