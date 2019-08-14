Chou Associates Management Decreased Its Holding in Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) by $1.05 Million as Market Value Declined; Grand Jean Capital Management Raised Its Comcast (CMCSA) Position by $347,490

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 383,451 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 03/04/2018 – RSG:RESOLUTE TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR RE; 30/04/2018 – NATO’S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN KABUL SAYS IN STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products Announces Tentative Agreement With Unifor; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 16/04/2018 – Nevada DoA: Statement regarding public opening for Virginia Range feral Horse RFP and next steps; 03/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018 (P); 16/05/2018 – IVORY COAST GRANTS PERMITS TO EXPLORE GOLD TO RESOLUTE, AMPELLA; 10/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 362,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 353,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 13.08M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 11,567 shares to 65,666 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,392 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 0.32% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.04% or 24,100 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt accumulated 29,504 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd has 628,910 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.65% or 378,566 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,875 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dana Invest Advisors has invested 1.86% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Private Advisor Gru Ltd has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Strategy Asset Managers Llc has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Redwood Invs Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 404,556 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 76,505 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bbr holds 0.04% or 7,358 shares. 9,993 were reported by Steinberg Asset Management. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 224 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Comcast Corp – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: SU, OKE, SYF, HSY, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.