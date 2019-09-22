Chou Associates Management Cut Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) (SHOS) Holding by $2.48 Million; Deere & Co (DE) Holder Main Street Research Has Trimmed Holding by $7.56 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) (SHOS) by 95.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 64,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152,000, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 118,432 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Three Arkansas Sears Hometown Stores; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Tennessee Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to North Vernon Sears Hometown Store; 13/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Barkhamsted Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Oklahoma Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Blakely Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Wakefield Sears Hometown Store; 27/03/2018 – Cortez Sears Hometown Store Offers Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85M shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 18.99 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $444.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 337,656 shares to 353,456 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 6,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 2.20M shares stake. Factory Mutual Co has invested 0.25% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bokf Na invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Girard Partners Limited reported 2,243 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Management has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 15 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 1,953 shares stake. Capital Invest Counsel invested in 1,346 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Whittier Tru invested in 0.12% or 24,582 shares. Asset One Limited accumulated 0.15% or 182,418 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,802 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 490,135 shares. Cibc World stated it has 66,151 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability Com reported 4,197 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Cardinal Mgmt holds 1.89% or 40,278 shares.

