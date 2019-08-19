Chou Associates Management Cut Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Neuberger Berman Group Raised Dominion Energy (D) Position by $46.09 Million; Stock Value Declined

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 109.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 606,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.97 million, up from 554,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $420.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 276,900 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Snow & Ice Removal Services – RFP 2018-06-CL; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Window Cleaning Services – RFP 2018-10-CL; 12/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-007-2018(P); 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-022-C-2018(P); 26/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: China Construction Bank Sends RFP for USD Tier 2 Bonds; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RESOLUTE ONYX China Single Arm Study; 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018(P); 27/05/2018 – RESOLUTE BUYS INTEREST IN ORCA GOLD; 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-012-2018 (P)

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Resolute Completes Five-Year Extension of ABL Credit Facility – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Navy releases the other RFP for massive IT contract recompete – Washington Business Journal” published on October 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP), The Stock That Slid 53% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PGE plan calls for more renewables, energy storage – Portland Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Resolute Forest Products: Cheap Stock, Bad Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wesbanco Bankshares has 0.8% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 209,116 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 66,713 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn stated it has 10,780 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 1.13M shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,800 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 402 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Curbstone Fin Mngmt Corp owns 6,500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Management owns 3,466 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 457,011 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 5,129 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bailard accumulated 0.02% or 3,895 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 481,110 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv owns 265,814 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baxter’s PrisMax OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “Uber’s top lawyer reveals how the CEO convinced him to join the company he’d previously said he would avoid – Business Insider” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.