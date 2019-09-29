Chou Associates Management Continues to Hold Stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP); Eam Investors Increases Stake in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.19% or $0.295 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 7.74M shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics : FDA Panel Voted Not to Recommend Approval of NDA for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 22/05/2018 – INSYS THERAPEUTICS – PANEL CONVENED BY U.S. FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF CO’S NDA FOR A BUPRENORPHINE SUBLINGUAL SPRAY; 24/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 group forecast; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at Am; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Endo May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22 Mos; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO ACQUIRE SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND BUSINESS OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics Will Continue to Work With FDA to Discuss Path Forward for Buprenorphine Product; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET, WINTAC AFFILIATE FOR ABOUT $190M; 27/04/2018 – ENDO: SIGNIFICANT NUMBER IN STUDY SATISFIED OR VERY SATISFIED; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 55.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 60,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 169,728 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, up from 109,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 153,557 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Lc, New York-based fund reported 178,195 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 67,194 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De has 0.13% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Comerica Bancorp reported 189,044 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 995 shares. Architects has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 66,400 were reported by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia. Ajo LP reported 25,867 shares. Chou Associate Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.7% or 880,000 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Co owns 1.22 million shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 33,428 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership reported 14,673 shares stake. 5.30M are held by Morgan Stanley.

