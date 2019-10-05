Chou Associates Management Continues to Hold Holding in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP); Boston Partners Boosted Holding in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $2.38 Million as Market Value Rose

Boston Partners increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 38,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.78M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 444,152 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 10.50M shares traded or 33.23% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 20/04/2018 – lndivior Announces New Drug Submission to Health Canada for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Opioid Use Disorder; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO BEGIN LAUNCHING PRODUCTS, AFTER TRANSFER ACTIVITIES ARE COMPLETED, REGULATORY FILINGS MADE, ESTIMATED TO BE IN H2 2019; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital LLC Exits Position in Endo; 02/05/2018 – Endo Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 27/04/2018 – Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum For The Investigational Treatment Of Cellulite To Be Featured During The Hot Topics; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: FDA Interprets DQSA’s Requirement That There Be a ‘Clinical Need’ for Compounding From Bulk Substances; 12/04/2018 – Right On Brands Inc. Announces a Strong Southern California Retail Launch of ENDO Water; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL CEO SAYS DOWNWARD PRESSURES IN OVERALL GENERICS RETAIL MARKET APPEAR TO BE STABILIZING – CONF. CALL

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 469,622 shares to 4.43 million shares, valued at $447.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 39,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 572,635 were reported by Legal And General Group Public Limited Company. Chou Associates Mgmt Inc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 880,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0% or 15,529 shares. 2,188 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Service Gp. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 253,785 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation invested in 0% or 174,491 shares. Tpg Gp Hldgs (Sbs) Advsr accumulated 22.15M shares. Diamond Hill Cap holds 0.02% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.02% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Globeflex Lp invested in 0.18% or 210,742 shares.

