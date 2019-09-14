Chou Associates Management Boosted Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Stake by $29.20 Million; Shares Declined; Quantitative Investment Management Has Decreased Its Celanese (CE) Position by $1.84 Million as Stock Rose

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 1042.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.92 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 318,598 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 02/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-018-2018(P); 17/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-021-C-2018 (P); 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products Announces Tentative Agreement With Unifor; 09/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018 (S); 23/05/2018 – FREELAND: CANADA WILL BE RESOLUTE IN DEFENDING ITS INTERESTS; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 20/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: RFP-Architectural/Engineering for Building Renovations; 04/05/2018 – PREPA CEO HIGGINS EXPECT RFP FOR PRIVATIZATION IN 12-18 MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q EPS 11c

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 67.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 17,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The hedge fund held 8,272 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, down from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 790,083 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82M for 12.45 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 123,116 shares to 211,116 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tailored Brands Inc by 68,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

