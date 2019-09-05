Chou Associates Management Boosted Its Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Stake; Soroban Capital Partners LP Lifted Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position By $59.94 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc increased Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) stake by 731.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chou Associates Management Inc acquired 4.02M shares as Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Chou Associates Management Inc holds 4.57M shares with $36.53 million value, up from 550,000 last quarter. Resolute Fst Prods Inc now has $410.75 million valuation. The stock increased 4.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 38,081 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: Heating for District #2 Operations Garage – RFP 2018-25-PR; 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018(P); 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RESOLUTE ONYX China Single Arm Study; 28/05/2018 – S&P REVISES RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – FTC: 20181106: The Resolute Fund IV, L.P.; REP SV I-A, L.P; 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q EPS 11c; 12/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-006-2018 (P); 16/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Resolute and Unifor reach tentative collective agreement; 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-022-C-2018(P)

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 12.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp acquired 681,097 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 6.00 million shares with $530.41M value, up from 5.32 million last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $29.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.27% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $106.19. About 1.23M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F

Among 8 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111’s average target is 4.53% above currents $106.19 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11400 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9.