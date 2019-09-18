Chou Associates Management Boosted By $720,000 Its Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Holding; United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered By $3.34 Million Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake

Chou Associates Management Inc increased Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) stake by 25.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chou Associates Management Inc acquired 180,000 shares as Endo Intl Plc (ENDP)’s stock declined 58.29%. The Chou Associates Management Inc holds 880,000 shares with $3.63M value, up from 700,000 last quarter. Endo Intl Plc now has $869.35 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss $497.7M; 08/05/2018 – Drugmaker Endo posts wider quarterly loss; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS & OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 21/03/2018 – Endo, others to pay $270.8 mln to resolve Lidoderm U.S. antitrust cases; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 26/04/2018 – Endo to Acquire Somerset Therapeutics and Business of India-Based Affiliate Wintac for About $190 Million; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: Agreed to Extend Temporary Litigation Stay for Additional 180 Days; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) stake by 94.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 111,242 shares as Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)’s stock rose 0.06%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 6,804 shares with $205,000 value, down from 118,046 last quarter. Steel Dynamics Inc now has $6.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 1.34 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 196,692 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company accumulated 61,544 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 485,695 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability owns 631,943 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Northeast Fin Consultants invested in 0.03% or 71,438 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 12,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Commonwealth Bankshares Of owns 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 66,400 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 35,368 shares. 269,649 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Moreover, Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 123,059 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 12,140 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 3.06M shares or 0.08% of the stock.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Most Likely Reason Endo International Shares Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Endo International Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Endo International Shares Are Tanking Today – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opioid players down on Mallinckrodt restructuring – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endo Announces Submission of Biologics License Application to FDA for Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) in Patients with Cellulite – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Endo International has $13 highest and $300 lowest target. $7’s average target is 82.29% above currents $3.84 stock price. Endo International had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 11. Citigroup downgraded the shares of ENDP in report on Monday, June 17 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $300 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), The Stock That Dropped 37% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Steel Dynamic’s Q3 Guidance Comes In Worse Than Expected – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: M, STLD, EVBN, PPL, ANDE – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday 9/9 Insider Buying Report: AGYS, STLD – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $583,534 activity. Pushis Glenn bought 5,740 shares worth $149,986. RINN RUSSELL B also bought $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, May 31. 5,000 shares were bought by Shaheen Gabriel, worth $135,150. Another trade for 8,920 shares valued at $247,238 was bought by Alvarez Miguel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold STLD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 167.19 million shares or 3.31% less from 172.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Fincl Lc, New York-based fund reported 69,046 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.72M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 65,200 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp has 200,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Cap Impact Advsr Limited Com accumulated 1.1% or 99,019 shares. Penn Cap Management Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 20,221 shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 1.01M shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Menta Limited Co owns 33,298 shares. Van Eck Corp holds 1.03M shares. Franklin Resources reported 25,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 2,126 were reported by Boston Prns. Asset holds 51,124 shares.