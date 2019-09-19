Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Stock Rose While Btim Has Decreased Its Position; Bokf Lifted Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding

Bokf increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 3,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 30,730 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, up from 26,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 123,492 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 4,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 434,134 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77M, down from 438,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 8,026 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.03; 19/03/2018 – Comfort Brand Renaissance Results In Significant Growth; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EPS 44c; 07/03/2018 – Cambria Hotels Pilot Cold Brew and Nitro Coffee Program at Select Properties; 17/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $75; 28/03/2018 – WoodSpring Suites Increases Footprint in the Greater Chicago Area; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Rev $209.4M; 24/04/2018 – Comfort Keepers® Releases Senior Mental Health and Wellbeing Guide to Highlight the Importance of Healthy Emotional Habits and Social Interaction; 19/04/2018 – DJ Choice Hotels International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHH); 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL – STRATEGIC ALLIANCE ALSO CONTEMPLATES CHOICE EXPANDING PRESENCE IN SPAIN AND LATIN AMERICA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 2.91% less from 33.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 46,345 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited owns 50,354 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bankshares owns 1,879 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts owns 6,642 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Kbc Group Nv reported 4,643 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Tci Wealth Inc reported 2,599 shares. Earnest Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). 38,723 are owned by Citigroup. Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 6,024 shares. Connable Office has 6,800 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 3,255 are held by Alta Cap Mgmt Llc. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Vanguard Group reported 3.08M shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 76,901 shares to 240,898 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CHH’s profit will be $72.41 million for 17.99 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Choice Hotels International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 331,968 were accumulated by Sei. 46,329 were reported by Boston And Mgmt. Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Etrade Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Baystate Wealth Mngmt invested in 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakworth owns 627 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc holds 212,572 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 37,050 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt has 29,969 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Ltd has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Norinchukin Bancorporation The, Japan-based fund reported 32,188 shares. 454,100 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Madison Inc owns 378,661 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

