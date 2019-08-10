Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Stock Price Rose While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Holding by $332,000; Addison Capital Company Stake in C V S Health (CVS) Has Boosted by $499,737 as Share Price Declined

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 167,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, down from 171,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 287,404 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 06/03/2018 – INGENICO GROUP SA INGC.PA – CHOICE HOTELS CHOSE TO DEPLOY ISC TOUCH 480 SMART TERMINALS ACROSS ITS FRANCHISED HOTELS IN US; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – CHOICE HOTELS’ BRANDS WILL LEVERAGE HOTEL MANAGEMENT ARM OF SERCOTEL HOTELS; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees FY Adj EPS $3.61-Adj EPS $3.71; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N – ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $330 MILLION AND $337 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EBIT $330M-EBIT $337M; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EPS $3.37-EPS $3.47; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.37 TO $3.47; 20/04/2018 – Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.215; 06/03/2018 – Ingenico Group Partners with Choice Hotels to Enhance Payment Security at Hotels Across the U.S; 20/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Focuses on Multi-Unit Development to Accelerate Cambria Growth

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Scotia Cap, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 454,862 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Llc owns 3.94% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7.96M shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 544 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.35M shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beech Hill holds 3.46% or 103,960 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3.33M shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Llc has 3,759 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 43,964 shares. Sector Gamma As invested 2.58% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 9,751 are owned by First Foundation Advisors. Capital Guardian Trust reported 493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highstreet Asset Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “If You’re Not Long CVS Yet, You Should Be – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 3,004 shares to 174,068 shares, valued at $20.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 49,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) or 73,602 shares. Quantbot LP reported 2,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 1.19M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested in 100,375 shares. 1.97 million were reported by Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Bluecrest Cap Limited accumulated 2,951 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 6,154 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Lc has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Franklin Resource Inc has 9,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.11 million shares. 208,488 are owned by Financial Bank Of Mellon. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested in 5,949 shares.