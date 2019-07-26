Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Shares Rose While Deutsche Bank Ag Has Decreased Holding; Harsco Corp. (HSC) Stock Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Decreased Stake by $378,000

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 34,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 77,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.88. About 255,002 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 5.41% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 28/03/2018 – Cambria Hotels Opens in Downtown Philadelphia; 03/04/2018 – Sleep Inn Hotel Opens In Houston; 20/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Focuses on Multi-Unit Development to Accelerate Cambria Growth; 17/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Expands Vacation Rental Offering; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels International 1Q Profit Up 3.3%; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Choice Hotels One of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – WoodSpring Suites Increases Footprint in the Greater Chicago Area

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp. (HSC) by 46.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Harsco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 306,000 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 15.53% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 111,490 shares to 162,390 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 53,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. HSC’s profit will be $29.67 million for 17.19 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Harsco Executing Very Well Amid Healthy Market Trends – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Sale of Clean Earth – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, BGC Partners, Compass Minerals International, Harsco, CVR Energy, and BlackRock â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Harsco Announces Pricing of $500 Million of 5.75% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HARSCO Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Sell Its Air-X-Changers Business To Chart Industries For $592 Million In Cash – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 109,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 19,496 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 723 shares. Boston Advsrs stated it has 97,925 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Llc holds 13,264 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp invested in 0% or 1,305 shares. Intrust Bank Na invested in 0.06% or 12,327 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 75,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Investments owns 439,962 shares. 120 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.02% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 188,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin stated it has 331,639 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 61,440 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).

More notable recent Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Choice Hotels Announces the Opening of the Largest Hotel in its Growing Portfolio – PRNewswire” on March 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Choice Hotels Launches Online Resource to Help Make Hotel Opening Process More Seamless For Franchisees – PRNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vermont’s Largest City to Welcome State’s First Cambria Hotel – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Brian Bainum Joins Choice Hotels’ Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cambria Hotels Continues Tennessee Expansion With Nashville Airport Groundbreaking – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Third Pt Reins Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 32,384 shares to 453,608 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 363,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28M shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 530,303 are owned by Ameriprise Inc. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 181,435 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Carroll, a North Carolina-based fund reported 100 shares. Markel Corporation stated it has 141,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 42,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 17,592 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.02% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Aperio Group Lc holds 0% or 9,624 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Ser Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Pnc Fincl owns 284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited owns 4,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources Incorporated has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 9,464 shares.