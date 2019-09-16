Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Value Rose While Savant Capital Has Lowered Holding

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 61.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 236,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 147,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86M, down from 384,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.59. About 163,732 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 10/04/2018 – The Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes The Hotel Morrison To Dania Beach, Fla; 01/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Sets No Limits To Hotel Growth, Innovation, And Franchisee Profitability At 64th Annual Convention; 19/03/2018 – Comfort Brand Renaissance Results In Significant Growth; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL – STRATEGIC ALLIANCE ALSO CONTEMPLATES CHOICE EXPANDING PRESENCE IN SPAIN AND LATIN AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – Ingenico Group Partners with Choice Hotels to Enhance Payment Security at Hotels Across the U.S; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.03; 15/03/2018 – Sleep Inn Finishes Strong 2017 With Substantial Increase In Franchise Agreements; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.61 TO $3.71

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $130.44. About 571,022 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 42,491 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Wesbanco Natl Bank reported 10,238 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.25% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 17,548 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 87,704 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.32% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.14% or 23,111 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 40,794 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). King Luther Mgmt Corp accumulated 0% or 1,605 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,236 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04M for 21.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 4,417 shares to 124,766 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 4,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK).

Analysts await Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CHH’s profit will be $72.41 million for 17.81 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Choice Hotels International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 2.91% less from 33.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 587,733 were reported by Invesco Ltd. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Utah Retirement accumulated 6,326 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 4,808 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 7,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 3,940 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 76,392 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Gru has invested 0.02% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). 300,289 are held by Northern Trust Corp. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 14,100 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 13,400 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 41 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 8,508 shares to 296,720 shares, valued at $40.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 159,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).