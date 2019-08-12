Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Upped Its Position by $2.25 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Decreased Its Position by $333,264 as Market Valuation Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 8.47M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 29,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 259,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 230,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 289,829 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 17/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Expands Vacation Rental Offering; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Rev $209.4M; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.03; 03/05/2018 – Sleep Inn Brand Brings Simply Stylish Design To New Hotel Associate Uniforms; 03/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Announces 2018 ‘Best of Choice’ Award Winners at 64th Annual Convention; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $209.4 MLN VS $188.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – The Cove Hotel Joins The Ascend Hotel Collection; 28/03/2018 – WoodSpring Suites Increases Footprint in the Greater Chicago Area; 07/03/2018 – Cambria Hotels Pilot Cold Brew and Nitro Coffee Program at Select Properties

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Atlanta Mngmt L L C invested in 1.21% or 3.26M shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 111,300 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) or 2,015 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 208,488 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 3,996 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,774 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 7,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 21,277 shares stake. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3,200 shares. Hrt Limited Com owns 2,992 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Choice Privileges Recognized As A Leading Travel Rewards Program For Fourth Consecutive Year By US News & World Report – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Choice Hotels Celebrates Major Milestones and 80 Years of ‘Stand-Out’ Success at 65th Annual Convention – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “First Clarion Pointe Hotel Opens in Texas – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Choice Hotels Launches Online Resource to Help Make Hotel Opening Process More Seamless For Franchisees – PRNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Marquee Debuts As Newest Ascend Hotel Collection Member – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 152,811 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $228.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,432 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 5,189 shares. North Amer stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc reported 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Country Bankshares has invested 1.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cs Mckee Lp holds 366,104 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Inc holds 0.5% or 2.18 million shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 19,806 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial has 0.25% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10.03 million shares. 12,188 are owned by Scott & Selber. 61,522 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Mngmt Company Limited Liability. 6,445 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Management Ltd Co. Bryn Mawr Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57,036 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Natl Bank & has 1.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Intrust State Bank Na accumulated 23,927 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.