Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Shareholder Bamco Has Increased Its Position; American Economic Planning Group Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 47,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 4.89 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.28M, up from 4.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 287,404 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 01/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Sets No Limits To Hotel Growth, Innovation, And Franchisee Profitability At 64th Annual Convention; 30/05/2018 – The Cove Hotel Joins The Ascend Hotel Collection; 24/04/2018 – Comfort Keepers® Releases Senior Mental Health and Wellbeing Guide to Highlight the Importance of Healthy Emotional Habits and Social Interaction; 06/03/2018 – Ingenico Group Partners with Choice Hotels to Enhance Payment Security at Hotels Across the U.S; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $209.4 MLN VS $188.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – The Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes The Hotel Morrison To Dania Beach, Fla; 29/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Honors Top Franchisees with Annual Premier Awards; 02/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Award-Winning Loyalty Program Launches Spring Promotion; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EPS 44c

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct holds 6.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,896 shares. 620,774 are held by Prio Wealth L P. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 79,842 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pinnacle Advisory Group has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,750 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc stated it has 9,833 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 173,526 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Lincoln Corp holds 0.84% or 106,817 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 2.83% or 273,334 shares in its portfolio. 138,849 are held by Nexus Mngmt Incorporated. Adams Asset Advisors accumulated 1.59% or 62,811 shares. Da Davidson & Communication holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 469,028 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 30,911 shares. 8,113 are held by Orrstown Financial Svcs. Corda Management Limited Co reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Ltd Liability reported 1.62% stake.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 182,164 shares to 4,448 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 302,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,329 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,409 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,015 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 208,488 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 0.02% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 100,375 shares. Yorktown Management &, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,190 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp owns 3.51M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tower Cap (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Alta Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 3,200 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.2% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Capital Corp Va invested in 0.06% or 3,000 shares. 487,177 were reported by State Street.

