Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Cut Its Position; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Cut Fluor New (FLR) Position as Share Value Declined

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 61.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 236,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 147,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86M, down from 384,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 241,292 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Rev $209.4M; 15/03/2018 – Sleep Inn Finishes Strong 2017 With Substantial Increase In Franchise Agreements; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees FY Adj EPS $3.61-Adj EPS $3.71; 24/04/2018 – Comfort Keepers® Releases Senior Mental Health and Wellbeing Guide to Highlight the Importance of Healthy Emotional Habits and Social Interaction; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels International 1Q Profit Up 3.3%; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N – ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $330 MILLION AND $337 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Expands Vacation Rental Offering; 06/03/2018 – INGENICO GROUP SA INGC.PA – CHOICE HOTELS CHOSE TO DEPLOY ISC TOUCH 480 SMART TERMINALS ACROSS ITS FRANCHISED HOTELS IN US

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 105,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 102,400 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 207,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 1.52M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project

Analysts await Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CHH’s profit will be $71.73M for 16.98 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Choice Hotels International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 2.91% less from 33.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 192,198 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill holds 0.07% or 50,354 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies has 900 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 49,700 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp reported 5,846 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% or 597,431 shares. Captrust has 524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 27 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 5,257 shares. Blackrock has 1.54 million shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company reported 90,408 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 53,307 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 6,326 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 72,968 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 8,508 shares to 296,720 shares, valued at $40.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 108,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,947 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel invested in 143,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 24,618 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 56,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.06% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 123,064 shares. Guardian Invest Mgmt invested in 19,500 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce accumulated 557,995 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Group Lc invested in 0% or 24,230 shares. 25,182 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. Invesco Ltd reported 1.68M shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.03% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 2.47 million shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 909 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com has 123,672 shares. American Grp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 293,598 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Company has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co owns 31,810 shares.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $46.17 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

