Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Reaches $93.32 High on Sep, 6; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) reached all time high today, Sep, 6 and still has $97.99 target or 5.00% above today’s $93.32 share price. This indicates more upside for the $5.20B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $97.99 PT is reached, the company will be worth $259.90 million more. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $93.32. About 46,432 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EPS $3.37-EPS $3.47; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N – ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $330 MILLION AND $337 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Focuses on Multi-Unit Development to Accelerate Cambria Growth; 29/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Honors Top Franchisees with Annual Premier Awards; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Choice Hotels One of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 Net $193M-Net $199M; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels International 1Q Profit Up 3.3%; 19/03/2018 – Comfort Brand Renaissance Results In Significant Growth; 02/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Award-Winning Loyalty Program Launches Spring Promotion; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor has $188 highest and $16900 lowest target. $177.33’s average target is 14.70% above currents $154.61 stock price. Deckers Outdoor had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” on Tuesday, May 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, May 24. Pivotal Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Monday, August 19 to “Buy” rating. See Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $167.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $164.0000 New Target: $188 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Old Target: $161.0000 New Target: $169.0000 Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $154.61. About 76,717 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. It has a 16.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand.

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viela Bio on deck for IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pivotal Research positive on Deckers Outdoor – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Join The Gold Rush With Square, Inc. And On Deck Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Smartsheet: Growth Isn’t Enough Anymore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 4,464 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Kemnay Advisory Serv has 7,420 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Caxton Lp has invested 0.06% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Qs Ltd Liability owns 81,085 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 40 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 701,008 shares. Maverick Capital Limited reported 201,010 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Lc owns 12,928 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.05% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). James Rech Inc holds 0.25% or 26,299 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 31,109 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Choice Privileges Brings Back Member-Favorite Promotion For Fall Travel – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cambria Adds Third Wisconsin Hotel With Milwaukee Opening – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Maine’s First Cambria Hotel Breaks Ground In Portland – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.20 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 24.31 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Analysts await Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CHH’s profit will be $72.41 million for 17.95 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Choice Hotels International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.24% EPS growth.