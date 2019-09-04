Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Reaches $92.99 52-Week High; RCM Technologies Has 0.44 Sentiment

RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 4 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 9 sold and trimmed positions in RCM Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now own: 3.37 million shares, down from 3.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding RCM Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

The stock of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) hit a new 52-week high and has $97.64 target or 5.00% above today's $92.99 share price. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99.

Analysts await Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CHH’s profit will be $72.40 million for 17.88 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Choice Hotels International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.18 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 24.23 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Among 2 analysts covering Choice Hotels Int`l (NYSE:CHH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Choice Hotels Int`l has $9700 highest and $9000 lowest target. $93.50’s average target is 0.55% above currents $92.99 stock price. Choice Hotels Int`l had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $9000 target.

Analysts await RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. RCMT’s profit will be $647,792 for 17.04 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by RCM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4075. RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) has declined 33.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.47% the S&P500.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $44.15 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. It has a 10.92 P/E ratio. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering.

