Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Reaches $84.19 After 9.00% Up Move; Ing Investments Distributor Has 0.54 Sentiment

The stock of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.50% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 258,352 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 11/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Announces Alliance With Sercotel Hotels; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EBIT $330M-EBIT $337M; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EBITDA $66.9M; 15/03/2018 – Sleep Inn Finishes Strong 2017 With Substantial Increase In Franchise Agreements; 06/03/2018 – INGENICO GROUP SA INGC.PA – CHOICE HOTELS CHOSE TO DEPLOY ISC TOUCH 480 SMART TERMINALS ACROSS ITS FRANCHISED HOTELS IN US; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – CHOICE HOTELS’ BRANDS WILL LEVERAGE HOTEL MANAGEMENT ARM OF SERCOTEL HOTELS; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 29/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Honors Top Franchisees with Annual Premier Awards; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EPS $3.37-EPS $3.47; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EPS 44cThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $4.68 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $91.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CHH worth $421.56 million more.

More notable recent Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Comfort On Pace To Open More Than One Hotel Per Week In 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Marquee Debuts As Newest Ascend Hotel Collection Member – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Construction Begins On California Cambria Hotel – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 21.5 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 144,915 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Ubs Oconnor Limited Company stated it has 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Blackrock reported 0.01% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.07% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 20,225 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp owns 68,630 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Company accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Citigroup reported 46,040 shares. Yorktown Management Rech invested in 0.26% or 10,190 shares. Hrt Lc invested 0.04% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). 4,105 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 512,931 shares. Aperio Lc has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Lc has 0.01% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Among 2 analysts covering Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Choice Hotels had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley.

