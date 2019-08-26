Choate Investment Advisors Upped Position in Analog Devices (ADI) by $787,500 as Market Valuation Rose; Hamel Associates Stake in Cameco (CCJ) Has Cut by $1.57 Million

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 60,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 53,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 226,031 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 85.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 142,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 167,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. It is down 13.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 26,350 shares to 49,945 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.83M for 42.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset reported 148,171 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 18.51M shares. 255,000 are owned by Weitz Invest Mgmt. Beacon Gru invested in 8,013 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.11% stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc reported 52,545 shares stake. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,330 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Thomas White Int Limited reported 8,717 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 447,253 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles has 15,109 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Taurus Asset Management holds 0.04% or 2,400 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust reported 9,626 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 740,437 shares.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,720 shares to 28,910 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 4,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,042 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

