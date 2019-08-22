Choate Investment Advisors Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Has Cut by $515,214 as Share Value Rose; As Treehouse Foods (THS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder North Star Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $517,504

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,783 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 22,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $203.94. About 1.76M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods (THS) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 8,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 18,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 26,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 451,804 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62

