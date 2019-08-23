Choate Investment Advisors Raised Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Value Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Lifted Stake by $5.20 Million

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,333 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 14,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 2.27 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 48.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 64,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 198,718 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.02M, up from 133,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 2.80M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 5,627 shares to 21,643 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,045 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical invested 0.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bessemer Group invested 1.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lindsell Train Ltd owns 5.27M shares or 11.32% of their US portfolio. 50,835 are owned by Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt. First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 100,879 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital reported 62,352 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd stated it has 24,056 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 283,595 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inverness Counsel stated it has 209,560 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Macquarie Limited reported 520,570 shares. Inr Advisory Ltd Llc owns 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Co accumulated 3,369 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Smead Mngmt stated it has 3.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Vermont-based Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 6.42M shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Goelzer Inv reported 0.42% stake. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 14,090 shares. Lipe & Dalton has 36,070 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company reported 928,607 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Andra Ap owns 83,600 shares. L S Inc accumulated 25,610 shares. Horseman holds 0.3% or 11,000 shares. Ar Asset Inc has 12,200 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 6,387 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Canal reported 2.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ally Financial has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 21,407 shares. Bath Savings has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 914,390 shares to 249,436 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 115,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,780 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).