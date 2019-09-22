Choate Investment Advisors Raised Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Has Raised by Meyer Handelman Co

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 194.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 7,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.74 million shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 10,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 121,645 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63M, up from 111,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 12,765 shares to 384,222 shares, valued at $32.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,355 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc Com (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 215,712 shares. Mathes Inc holds 0.51% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 15,686 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 179,887 shares. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability holds 58,989 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Compton Cap Ri holds 0.63% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,181 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Assetmark stated it has 149,384 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 177,675 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. New York-based Tompkins Financial has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 134,472 shares. Sio Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 113,738 shares. Cambridge Trust reported 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sky Invest Group Ltd Com invested in 45,670 shares. Lynch Assoc In accumulated 15,373 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.2% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Ma holds 0.12% or 5,386 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 5.36M shares. 53,314 were reported by Nbw Cap Lc. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Bamco New York has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Winch Advisory Lc has 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested 0.42% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Coastline Trust Company stated it has 0.56% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Holderness Invs holds 0.3% or 4,362 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, 1St Source Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,110 shares. Brinker Cap owns 14,287 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.