Choate Investment Advisors Position in Analog Devices (ADI) Increased as Share Price Rose; American Airlines Group (AAL) Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 60,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 53,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.34. About 949,424 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 69,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 371,858 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, down from 441,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 2.71M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 59,021 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holding Inc has invested 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Alphamark Ltd Liability holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 3.53 million are owned by Cyrus Capital Prns L P. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 6,803 shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 68,727 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 371,677 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 923,224 shares. Silver Point Capital Lp accumulated 51,589 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 39,485 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 3,981 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American Airlines surging as CVG sets all-time monthly record for local passengers – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Is American, Southwest or Delta bigger? Depends what you measure – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GATX’s Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Airlines Earnings: Why AAL Stock Is Shifting Down Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKI ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. On Monday, August 5 the insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $671.06M for 4.92 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A by 69,940 shares to 77,513 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc Cl A by 67,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,311 shares to 74,051 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 11,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,299 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).