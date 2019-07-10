Choate Investment Advisors Position in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; Devon Energy New (DVN) Holder Elm Ridge Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.85 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 91,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 284,479 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 376,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 3.61M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 4,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,266 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862,000, up from 3,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 474,129 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Jersey American Water Celebrates Completion of $26.2 Million Expansion Project at Oak Glen Water Treatment Plant – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Water Works (AWK) Subsidiary California American Water Reports $10M Award for Desalination Project – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Illinois American Water Diversity Lead Rhonda Carter Adams Recognized for Diversity and Inclusion Efforts – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Over $9.5 Million to Be Invested in Peoria Area Water System; Illinois American Water Is Installing Over 34000 Feet of Water Main and Rehabilitating Two Water Tanks – Business Wire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 9,667 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Central Comml Bank And Trust Com has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 4,424 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 2,585 shares. 204,930 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd. National Inv Serv Wi holds 2.09% or 18,261 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 34,851 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 2,972 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 240,845 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Kennedy Cap Mngmt has 0.14% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 55,946 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 754,103 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 0.07% or 418,616 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Jnba Financial Advsrs stated it has 350 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.10 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated. Srb Corporation accumulated 24,652 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Huber Management Ltd has invested 0.09% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Price Michael F has invested 0.13% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Inc Or has invested 0.3% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bluecrest Capital Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). First Republic Inv Mgmt has 239,533 shares. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Agf Investments invested in 0.03% or 96,627 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 214,420 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.06% or 19,163 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 0.03% or 9,260 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).