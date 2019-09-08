Choate Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Credicorp LTD (BAP) Share Value Declined While Genesis Asset Managers Llp Lowered Its Position by $24.94 Million

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 104,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 585,744 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.55M, down from 690,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $212.73. About 229,684 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,333 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 14,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $4.24 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.85 per share. BAP’s profit will be $331.02M for 12.54 P/E if the $4.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.91% EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares to 11.42M shares, valued at $222.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 29,536 shares to 23,856 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 17,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,075 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

