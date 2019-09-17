Choate Investment Advisors Lifted Stake in Apple (AAPL); Turtle Creek Asset Management Increases Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 1,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 110,286 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.83 million, up from 108,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $220.02. About 13.22 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 51,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 310,332 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.49 million, up from 259,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 522,930 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Tech Stocks You Should Avoid Now – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan mulling sale of $1 billion AARP credit card portfolio – New York Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Social Ads Not the Only Risk to HEXO Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 255,650 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $96.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 159,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 391 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,150 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 22,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Turtle Creek Asset has invested 3.27% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). M&T National Bank & Trust reported 5,203 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 36,698 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 155,998 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP accumulated 315,627 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 462 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 94,178 shares. Whittier Trust Company stated it has 2,650 shares. 2,608 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 83,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 1.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 761,502 shares. Aqr Lc owns 7.12 million shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Company has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smithfield has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brave Asset Management reported 27,306 shares stake. 1,874 were reported by Barnett & Inc. Cibc Bancshares Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 66,436 shares. Ithaka Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,360 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mu Invs Limited stated it has 4.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gruss stated it has 33,150 shares or 7.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 1.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 688,889 shares. 2,800 are owned by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd. Tru Investment Advsrs invested in 21,497 shares or 5.36% of the stock.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,088 shares to 19,555 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 55,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.