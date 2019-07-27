Choate Investment Advisors Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) Shorts Lowered By 25.5%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) had a decrease of 25.5% in short interest. DFFN’s SI was 62,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.5% from 84,300 shares previously. With 42,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s short sellers to cover DFFN’s short positions. The SI to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 1.98%. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 57,164 shares traded. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) has declined 37.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DFFN News: 03/04/2018 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 10/05/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMA – BELIEVE CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS TO ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS THROUGH JUNE 2019; 03/04/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Choate Investment Advisors increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Choate Investment Advisors acquired 7,388 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)'s stock rose 10.40%. The Choate Investment Advisors holds 113,339 shares with $6.12 million value, up from 105,951 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $241.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. The company has market cap of $10.24 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme ; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 25. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.