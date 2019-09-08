Choate Investment Advisors Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $462,235; As Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Share Value Declined, Eidelman Virant Capital Boosted Holding

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 10,939 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 8,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.28 million shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 245,762 shares traded or 79.88% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Continue Service to Co Through 2020; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.06; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – ENGAGED DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES ON APRIL 19 TO ASSIST CO IN ARRANGING A $40 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 1Q EPS 10c; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Red Lion Controls Announces Crimson 3.1 Support for OPC Unified Architecture

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why U.S. Renewable Energy Production Declined 1.1% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Inv Advisors Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,298 shares. 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 0.01% or 2,525 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 38,225 are owned by Finemark Retail Bank. 7,707 were reported by Whitnell &. 8,932 are held by Carderock Capital Inc. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,993 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 38,253 shares. Pnc Serv reported 2.08M shares stake. Renaissance Lc stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.42% or 5,000 shares. 2,110 are owned by Alps. Wealthquest Corporation owns 1,260 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 12,866 shares to 102,670 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 29,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,856 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Friess Associates Ltd Liability reported 165,264 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Rutabaga Cap Mngmt Limited Com Ma reported 481,052 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). 194,743 are owned by Northern Trust. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 5,004 shares. Blackrock has 1.30 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. White Pine Ltd owns 96,565 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 49,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 3,346 shares. Geode Cap Llc invested in 0% or 257,936 shares. First Washington holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 70,310 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc has 11,160 shares.