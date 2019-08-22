Choate Investment Advisors Increased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $340,158 as Stock Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Woodstock Lifted by $658,803 Its Holding

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 1,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 4,272 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 3,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $278.27. About 705,204 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 6.25 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 42,679 shares to 564,228 shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 4,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,042 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,519 shares to 202,295 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,752 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).