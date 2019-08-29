Choate Investment Advisors Holds Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO); Trb Advisors LP Has Raised Holding in Union Pacific (UNP)

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $158.4. About 5.77M shares traded or 81.86% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 39.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 17,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 60,819 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 43,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 9.37 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 1.48M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 24,242 are owned by Money Mngmt Ltd Company. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct has 4,646 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has invested 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hartford Mgmt Company stated it has 92,764 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 945 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Capital Lc stated it has 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 183 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Primecap Com Ca, a California-based fund reported 2.68 million shares. Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,619 were reported by Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc. 891 are held by Cap Guardian Trust. Smith Salley Assoc reported 51,711 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Cadence Fincl Bank Na accumulated 13,041 shares.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,544 shares to 2,045 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 42,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,228 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

