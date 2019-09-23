Choate Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Cut Mercury Genl New (MCY) Position

Choate Investment Advisors increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Choate Investment Advisors acquired 1,626 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Choate Investment Advisors holds 110,286 shares with $21.83M value, up from 108,660 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 18.44M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) stake by 29.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 44,992 shares as Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY)’s stock rose 3.43%. The Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 108,043 shares with $6.75M value, down from 153,035 last quarter. Mercury Genl Corp New now has $3.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 120,593 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mendel Money Mngmt stated it has 1,134 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Llc has 157,092 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 18,764 shares. Johnson Grp reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mirador Capital Partners Lp stated it has 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fuller Thaler Asset Management owns 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,468 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.85% or 4.09M shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc invested 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pitcairn Com accumulated 42,591 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 290,489 shares. 6,465 were accumulated by Pacifica Cap Lc. Fayerweather Charles invested in 14,331 shares. Finemark Retail Bank & owns 209,976 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.48% above currents $218.72 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Choate Investment Advisors decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 189,780 shares to 2.43 million valued at $79.15 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 64,386 shares and now owns 464,085 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was reduced too.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.82M for 15.35 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.