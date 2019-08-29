Choate Investment Advisors Has Upped By $792,534 Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Cut By $3.97 Million Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stake

Choate Investment Advisors increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 39.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Choate Investment Advisors acquired 17,229 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Choate Investment Advisors holds 60,819 shares with $2.85M value, up from 43,590 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $235.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 9.37M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video)

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) stake by 20.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 104,350 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 406,000 shares with $15.62M value, down from 510,350 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc now has $4.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.66% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 864,296 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: Removal Won’t Have Material Impact on Sinclair Because of Small PlayStation Subscriber Base; 12/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: FCC Chair Ajit Pai Rejects Democrats’ Call to Investigate Sinclair Over Media Bias, Fake News; 21/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Lee Schlazer to Vice President, Distribution; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES POST-TAX PROCEEDS OF ~$1.4B FOR DIVESTED STATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United; 21/04/2018 – Sinclair Merger in Doubt As Judges Raise Issue with FCC Action; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR

Choate Investment Advisors decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,726 shares to 19,783 valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 688,067 shares and now owns 124,009 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 10,595 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 128,837 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & reported 0.05% stake. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.29 million shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported 400.00M shares. Arbor Inv Advisors Llc invested in 15,674 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Agf Inc has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 120,806 shares. Parsec Fincl Management Inc invested in 0.19% or 65,033 shares. Bonness Inc invested in 1.02% or 33,600 shares. Cadence National Bank Na reported 1.58% stake. 401,000 are owned by Bp Plc. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 4,450 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc holds 10,832 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated owns 18,188 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -2.21% below currents $55.11 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24. UBS maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 51,485 shares or 0.27% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 103,529 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 146,803 shares. Strategic Glob Limited Com holds 51,648 shares. Sg Americas Ltd reported 12,599 shares. Gabelli Funds owns 271,600 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 6,900 shares. Loomis Sayles Communication Lp owns 74,532 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brigade Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 10,030 shares. Moreover, Delphi Incorporated Ma has 0.49% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 13,873 shares. 69,136 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Amer Grp reported 913,049 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.06% or 359,733 shares. 233,284 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co.

