Choate Investment Advisors Has Raised Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding By $425,424; Union Pacific (UNP) Had 4 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183.13’s average target is 10.25% above currents $166.11 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNP in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 5. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $201 target in Monday, April 22 report. See Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) latest ratings:

Choate Investment Advisors increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 19.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Choate Investment Advisors acquired 8,863 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Choate Investment Advisors holds 54,530 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 45,667 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $210.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 24.86M shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 92.4% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EXECUTIVE PAY; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank is poised to boost auto lending – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Donates $400000 for Housing and Revitalization Efforts in Sacramento – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Choate Investment Advisors decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 8,720 shares to 28,910 valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 102,730 shares and now owns 181,505 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 6.48% above currents $48.42 stock price. Wells Fargo had 22 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4800 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, April 1. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 1.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited reported 30,210 shares. American Bank reported 11,746 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0.1% or 4,735 shares. 606,178 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2.53% or 29.09 million shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.53% or 8.92M shares. The Texas-based Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Maltese Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.61% or 165,000 shares. Fairview Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 11,903 shares. 49,656 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Company reported 1.62% stake. Tompkins reported 7,781 shares. Sky Gru Ltd Llc owns 5,899 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cullen Capital Management Lc has 2.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.08M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Union Pacific Corporation shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.41% or 12,474 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust Com invested in 3.09% or 309,455 shares. Plancorp Ltd Co invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hsbc Public Llc owns 687,554 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank holds 0.43% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 17,159 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 6,398 shares in its portfolio. Barometer reported 30,540 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,502 shares. Rare accumulated 8.21% or 718,491 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 374 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca reported 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 9,450 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. 77,191 were accumulated by Princeton Strategies Group Inc Lc. Montgomery Mngmt holds 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2,600 shares. Cadence State Bank Na holds 13,041 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $115.15 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 19.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.